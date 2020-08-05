Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.1% and a 36.0% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Park Hotels & Resorts with a $9.43 average price target, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $27.03 and a one-year low of $3.99. Currently, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 8.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PK in relation to earlier this year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.