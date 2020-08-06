Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 36.3% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $6.21 average price target, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.42 and a one-year low of $2.29. Currently, Hersha Hospitality has an average volume of 825.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HT in relation to earlier this year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.