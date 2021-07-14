Deutsche Bank Maintains a Buy Rating on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Roshan Ranjit maintained a Buy rating on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF – Research Report) on July 12 and set a price target of EUR13.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.10.

Ranjit has an average return of 13.9% when recommending Eutelsat Communications.

According to TipRanks.com, Ranjit is ranked #5968 out of 7592 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eutelsat Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.31, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR12.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.89 and a one-year low of $9.32. Currently, Eutelsat Communications has an average volume of 154.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the provision of satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, and corporate network integrators. Its services include broadcast and media, data and telecoms, mobility, and government. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.