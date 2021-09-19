Deutsche Bank Maintains a Buy Rating on EasyJet (EJTTF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Jaime Rowbotham maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report) on September 17 and set a price target of £7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.50.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $12.06 average price target, representing a 38.9% upside. In a report issued on September 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £10.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.03. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 587.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.