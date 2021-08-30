Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND)

In a report issued on August 20, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 49.4% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings with a $21.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.91 and a one-year low of $7.13. Currently, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an average volume of 330K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LIND in relation to earlier this year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.