Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Diamondrock (DRH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock (DRH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.8% and a 33.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Diamondrock with a $6.14 average price target, which is a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Diamondrock’s market cap is currently $872.7M and has a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.47.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.