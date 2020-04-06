Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Big Lots (BIG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Hold rating on Big Lots (BIG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Trussell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Burlington Stores, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Big Lots is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $16.40.

The company has a one-year high of $39.53 and a one-year low of $10.13. Currently, Big Lots has an average volume of 1.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BIG in relation to earlier this year.

Big Lots, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.