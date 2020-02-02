February 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

By Carrie Williams

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming (PENNResearch Report) on January 29 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.83, close to its 52-week high of $31.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 65.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penn National Gaming with a $33.60 average price target, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Penn National Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $42.03 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast; South and West; Midwest; and Other.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019