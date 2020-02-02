Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN – Research Report) on January 29 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.83, close to its 52-week high of $31.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 65.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penn National Gaming with a $33.60 average price target, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Penn National Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $42.03 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast; South and West; Midwest; and Other.