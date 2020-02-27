Deutsche Bank Keeps a Hold Rating on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Papa John’s International (PZZA – Research Report), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.1% and a 35.0% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Papa John’s International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.75.

Based on Papa John’s International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $385K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.85 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PZZA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, John Schnatter, a Major Shareholder at PZZA sold 104,639 shares for a total of $6,251,803.

Papa John’s International, Inc. engages in the management and franchising pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising and International Operations.