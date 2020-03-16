March 16, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Deutsche Bank Keeps a Hold Rating on Darden (DRI)

By Ryan Adsit

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Darden (DRIResearch Report) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.32, close to its 52-week low of $57.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.3% and a 35.0% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $112.13 average price target, a 75.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Darden’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $224 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019