Deutsche Bank Keeps a Hold Rating on Darden (DRI)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Darden (DRI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.32, close to its 52-week low of $57.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.3% and a 35.0% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $112.13 average price target, a 75.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Based on Darden’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $224 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.