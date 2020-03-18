Deutsche Bank Keeps a Hold Rating on Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Blackrock (BLK – Research Report), with a price target of $463.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $386.76, close to its 52-week low of $354.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $529.70.

Blackrock’s market cap is currently $59.88B and has a P/E ratio of 13.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLK in relation to earlier this year.

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.