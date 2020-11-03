Deutsche Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Nio (NIO)

Uncategorized

In a report released yesterday, Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Nio (NYSE: NIO), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.15.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nio with a $23.37 average price target, which is a -30.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

Yu has an average return of 95.6% when recommending Nio.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is ranked #3435 out of 6998 analysts.

Based on Nio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.72 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.21 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.31 billion.

NIO, Inc. (China) is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Its products include EP9 supercar and ES8 7-seater SUV. The company provides users with home charging, and power express valet service and other power solutions including access to public charging, access to power mobile charging trucks, and battery swapping. It also offers other value-added services such as service package, battery payment arrangement, and vehicle financing and license plate registration. The company was founded by Li Bin and Qin Li Hong in November 2014 and is headquartered in Jiading, China.