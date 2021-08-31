Deutsche Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on AIB Group (AIBRF)

In a report issued on August 13, Robert Noble from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on AIB Group (AIBRF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR2.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.00.

Noble has an average return of 66.2% when recommending AIB Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Noble is ranked #1814 out of 7641 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AIB Group with a $2.99 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.48 and a one-year low of $0.97. Currently, AIB Group has an average volume of 4,352.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional and Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group. The Retail and Commercial Banking segment includes personal and SME customer related services. The Wholesale, Institutional and Corporate Banking segment comprises of corporate banking; syndicated and international finance; real estate finance; and specialised finance. The AIB UK segment involves AIB GB and First Trust Bank operations. The Group segment involves group treasury, support functions, and central control. The company was founded on September 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.