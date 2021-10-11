Deutsche Bank Initiates a Buy Rating on Sportradar Group AG Class A (SRAD)

Deutsche Bank analyst Steven Pizzella initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sportradar Group AG Class A (SRAD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.48.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sportradar Group AG Class A with a $28.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the global sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing.