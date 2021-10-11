October 11, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Deutsche Bank Initiates a Buy Rating on Sportradar Group AG Class A (SRAD)

By Carrie Williams

Deutsche Bank analyst Steven Pizzella initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sportradar Group AG Class A (SRADResearch Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.48.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sportradar Group AG Class A with a $28.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the global sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019