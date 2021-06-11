Deutsche Bank Initiates a Buy Rating on ADO Properties SA (ADPPF)

ADO Properties SA (ADPPF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a EUR32.00 price target from Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Kuhn on May 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.65, equals to its 52-week high of $29.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuhn is ranked #6902 out of 7547 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ADO Properties SA with a $32.06 average price target.

ADO Properties S.A. engages in the ownership and management of real estate properties. It operates through the Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The Residential Property Management segment comprises rent and management of the residential properties, which includes the modernization and maintenance of the properties, the management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units. The Privatization segment includes aspects of the preparation and execution of the sale of units, as well as modernization, maintenance and management, and generates rental income for non-vacant units. The company was founded by Rabin Savion in 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.