May 19, 2021   Analyst News, Financial

Deutsche Bank Believes UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Still Has Room to Grow

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Benjamin Goy from Deutsche Bank upgraded UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report) to Buy, with a price target of CHF17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.53, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Goy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 64.7% success rate. Goy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank, Credit Suisse, and AIB Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.57, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF18.00 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.68 billion and net profit of $1.82 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.2 billion and had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company based out of Switzerland. It provides Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Banking services to the private, institutional and corporate clients worldwide.

