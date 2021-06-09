Deutsche Bank Believes The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on May 26, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.86, close to its 52-week high of $35.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Simply Good Foods Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.33.

Based on The Simply Good Foods Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $231 million and net profit of $19.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $227 million and had a net profit of $10.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMPL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.