Deutsche Bank Believes The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) Still Has Room to Grow

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report) on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $300.02, close to its 52-week high of $318.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $339.57, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $340.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Estée Lauder Companies’ market cap is currently $108.8B and has a P/E ratio of 80.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 58.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Rose Marie Bravo, a Director at EL sold 4,234 shares for a total of $1,288,110.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1946, New York-based Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It offers its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas, under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced brands.