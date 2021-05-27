Deutsche Bank Believes Royal Mail (Other OTC: ROYMF) Still Has Room to Grow

Deutsche Bank analyst Andy Chu reiterated a Buy rating on Royal Mail (ROYMF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of p763.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.85, close to its 52-week high of $8.91.

Chu has an average return of 28.6% when recommending Royal Mail.

According to TipRanks.com, Chu is ranked #982 out of 7535 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Mail with a $9.30 average price target, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £6.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.91 and a one-year low of $2.07. Currently, Royal Mail has an average volume of 214.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The GLS segment operates a ground-based, parcel delivery network that covers Europe, Western US, and Canada. The company was founded on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.