Deutsche Bank Believes Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report), with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $297.13, close to its 52-week high of $309.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 77.9% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, DXC Technology Company, and Rackspace Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $320.95 average price target, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $309.14 and a one-year low of $164.33. Currently, Paypal Holdings has an average volume of 6.52M.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.