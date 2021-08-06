Deutsche Bank Believes Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 27, Christoph Laskawi from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $167.21, close to its 52-week high of $167.21.

Laskawi has an average return of 11.4% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Laskawi is ranked #3570 out of 7618 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.97, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $167.21 and a one-year low of $106.55. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 418.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.