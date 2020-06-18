Designer Brands (DBI) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Designer Brands (DBI – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Designer Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.33.

Designer Brands’ market cap is currently $525.1M and has a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DBI in relation to earlier this year.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment comprises stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment includes sales from wholesale, First Cost, and direct-to-consumer e commerce sites. The Other segment refers to the ABG and Ebuys business. The company was founded on January 20, 1969 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.