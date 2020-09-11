Descartes (DSGX) Receives a Buy from Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Buy rating on Descartes (DSGX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.07.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Descartes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.43, which is an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.11 and a one-year low of $24.35. Currently, Descartes has an average volume of 162.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DSGX in relation to earlier this year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It specializes in cloud-based solutions including modular and software-as-a-service to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; file customers and security documents for imports and exports; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; and other logistics processes. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.