Dermira (DERM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report issued on December 27, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Dermira (DERM – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.55, close to its 52-week high of $15.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 48.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Dermira has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.57 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Dermira has an average volume of 1.43M.

Dermira, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of therapies for chronic skin conditions. It focuses on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis and atopic dermatitis.