Demant (WILLF) Receives a Sell from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki maintained a Sell rating on Demant (WILLF – Research Report) on September 10 and set a price target of DKK164.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 34.3% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

Demant has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $27.38.

The company has a one-year high of $33.90 and a one-year low of $20.70. Currently, Demant has an average volume of 112.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business units: Hearing Devices, Diagnostic Instruments, Hearing Implants, IT incident and Personal Communication. The Hearing Devices business unit covers hearing system technology and hearing care solutions. The Diagnostic Instruments business unit manufactures audiometers for hearing measurement. The Hearing Implants comprises Oticon Medical brand. The Personal Communication business unit produces communication equipment such as listening devices, sound field systems and sound system for larger. The company was founded by Hans Demant in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.