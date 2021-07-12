Delta Airlines (DAL) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Delta Airlines (DAL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 54.6% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Frontier Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delta Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.75.

The company has a one-year high of $52.28 and a one-year low of $24.38. Currently, Delta Airlines has an average volume of 10.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DAL in relation to earlier this year.

Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. is one of the major airlines of the United States and a legacy carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments.