Delta Airlines (DAL) Initiated with a Buy at BNP Paribas

In a report released yesterday, Exane BNP Paribas from BNP Paribas initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Delta Airlines (DAL – Research Report) and a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.46.

Delta Airlines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.31.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.48 and a one-year low of $17.51. Currently, Delta Airlines has an average volume of 19.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DAL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products. The company was founded by Collett Everman Woolman in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.