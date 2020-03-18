Dell Technologies (DELL) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.32, close to its 52-week low of $29.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -28.1% and a 0.0% success rate. Muller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dell Technologies with a $53.22 average price target.

Dell Technologies’ market cap is currently $23.2B and has a P/E ratio of 5.19. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DELL in relation to earlier this year.

Dell Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware.