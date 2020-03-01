Dell Technologies (DELL) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on February 28, Jeriel Ong from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.46, close to its 52-week low of $39.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -19.3% and a 0.0% success rate. Ong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Apple, and HP.

Dell Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.86, representing a 38.0% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Dell Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.03 billion and net profit of $408 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.74 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $299 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DELL in relation to earlier this year.

Dell Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware.