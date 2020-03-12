Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.74, close to its 52-week low of $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Del Taco Restaurants’ market cap is currently $175.7M and has a P/E ratio of 128.46. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TACO in relation to earlier this year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It offers Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes.