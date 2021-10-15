Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Del Taco Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.99 and a one-year low of $7.23. Currently, Del Taco Restaurants has an average volume of 214K.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It offers Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.