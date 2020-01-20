Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report issued on January 18, Stephen Anderson from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Good Times Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Del Taco Restaurants with a $12.50 average price target.

Based on Del Taco Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TACO in relation to earlier this year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It offers Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes.