Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor (DECK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor with a $189.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deckers Outdoor’s market cap is currently $4.62B and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DECK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.