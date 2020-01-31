Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor (DECK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.38, close to its 52-week high of $180.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 63.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Deckers Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.17, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $230.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $180.76 and a one-year low of $130.19. Currently, Deckers Outdoor has an average volume of 400.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DECK in relation to earlier this year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.