Decibel Cannabis Company (DBCCF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Buy rating on Decibel Cannabis Company (DBCCF – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.05, close to its 52-week low of $0.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #1331 out of 6228 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Decibel Cannabis Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.39.

Based on Decibel Cannabis Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.66 million and GAAP net loss of $4.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $101.4K.

