Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Michael Blum from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Blum covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Phillips 66 Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Crestwood Equity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dcp Midstream Partners with a $12.56 average price target, representing a -13.4% downside. In a report issued on July 29, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dcp Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion and GAAP net loss of $550 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.2 billion and had a net profit of $75 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through three segments: Gathering & Processing powerhouse, Logistics & Marketing, and Growth Projects. The Gathering & Processing powerhouse segment engages in gathering and processing of raw gas to make it marketable. The Logistics & Marketing segment consists of multiple downstream assets including fractionators, NGL pipelines, and NGL storage facilities. The Growth Projects segment includes Mewbourn 3, which is a cryogenic natural gas processing plant in the DJ Basin. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.