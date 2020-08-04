DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 45.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DBV Technologies SA – American is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.49 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, DBV Technologies SA – American has an average volume of 209.6K.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.