DBS Vickers Initiates a Buy Rating on Noah Holdings (NOAH)

In a report released yesterday, DBS Vickers from DBS Vickers initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Noah Holdings (NOAH – Research Report) and a price target of $56.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.17.

Noah Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.30.

The company has a one-year high of $52.77 and a one-year low of $25.29. Currently, Noah Holdings has an average volume of 145K.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Internet Finance. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China. The Asset Management segment manages and develops financial products denominated in both RMB and U.S. dollars, covering real estate funds and funds of funds, including private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, and fixed income funds of funds. The Internet Finance segment provides financial products and services through a proprietary internet finance platform to white-collar professionals in China. Noah Holdings was founded by Jingbo Wang, Zhe Yin & Boquan He in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.