Dawson James Reiterates Buy on Sorrento Therapeutics Shares, Sees 372% Upside For The Stock

In a research report released on 5/26, Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)with a price target of $24, which represents a potential upside of 372% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jason Kolbert has a yearly average return of -7.6% and a 36.8% success rate. Kolbert has a 0.0% average return when recommending SRNE, and is ranked #6400 out of 6641 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Sorrento Therapeutics Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 342.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $22.50.