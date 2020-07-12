Dawson James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

Uncategorized

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert reiterated a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) on May 15 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Daré Bioscience with a $4.88 average price target, a 378.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 37.3% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sorrento Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Anavex Life Sciences.

The company has a one-year high of $2.22 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Daré Bioscience has an average volume of 379.4K.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.