Dawson James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Athersys (ATHX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Kolbert from Dawson James reiterated a Buy rating on Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.57.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athersys with a $6.00 average price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 35.9% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anavex Life Sciences, Can-Fite BioPharma, and Adamis Pharma.

The company has a one-year high of $4.39 and a one-year low of $1.13. Currently, Athersys has an average volume of 4.25M.

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.