Datadog (DDOG) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Datadog (DDOG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.37, close to its 52-week high of $98.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Datadog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.92.

The company has a one-year high of $98.99 and a one-year low of $27.55. Currently, Datadog has an average volume of 4.42M.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack. The company was founded by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc on June 4, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.