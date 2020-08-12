Datadog (DDOG) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to Datadog (DDOG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $95.64 average price target, representing a 27.0% upside. In a report issued on July 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Datadog’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $131 million and net profit of $6.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 158 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDOG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack. The company was founded by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc on June 4, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.