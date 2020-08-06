DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and Extreme Networks.

DASAN Zhone Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.75, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.50 price target.

Based on DASAN Zhone Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.48 million and GAAP net loss of $8.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.64 million.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.