DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on April 8, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI – Research Report), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DASAN Zhone Solutions with a $11.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.32 and a one-year low of $2.91. Currently, DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average volume of 66.17K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DZSI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.