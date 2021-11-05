DarioHealth (DRIO) Receives a Buy from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Rakhit Rahul maintained a Buy rating on DarioHealth (DRIO – Research Report) on October 25 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.69.

Rahul has an average return of 39.0% when recommending DarioHealth.

According to TipRanks.com, Rahul is ranked #3714 out of 7727 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DarioHealth with a $25.44 average price target.

Based on DarioHealth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.26 million and GAAP net loss of $17.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.01 million.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.