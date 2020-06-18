Daré Bioscience (DARE) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Daré Bioscience (DARE – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 46.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daré Bioscience with a $3.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.22 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Daré Bioscience has an average volume of 360.9K.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.