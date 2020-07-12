Daré Bioscience (DARE) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Uncategorized

Roth Capital analyst Yasmeen Rahimi reiterated a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) on May 15 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daré Bioscience with a $5.26 average price target, a 415.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Rahimi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 51.3% success rate. Rahimi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Millendo Therapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Moderna.

Based on Daré Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.05 million.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.