March 11, 2020

Daré Bioscience (DARE) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

By Carrie Williams

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience (DAREResearch Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 30.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daré Bioscience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on Daré Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.92 million.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil.

