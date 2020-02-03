February 3, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Danaher (DHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

By Austin Angelo

Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Schenkel maintained a Buy rating on Danaher (DHRResearch Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.87, close to its 52-week high of $169.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schenkel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Schenkel covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danaher is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.27, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $169.19 and a one-year low of $107.56. Currently, Danaher has an average volume of 11.04M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019