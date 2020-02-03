Danaher (DHR) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Schenkel maintained a Buy rating on Danaher (DHR – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.87, close to its 52-week high of $169.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schenkel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Schenkel covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danaher is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.27, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $169.19 and a one-year low of $107.56. Currently, Danaher has an average volume of 11.04M.

